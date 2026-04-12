Asha Tai no more! I just can’t believe how some one so full of life, she who lent so much vivacity and character to her songs has left us grieving🙏 It is especially hard for me as I have an emotional connect with Asha ji - she has made many of my songs so popular with her unique… pic.twitter.com/Q73VorrtVd
Deeply saddened by the news of Asha Bhosle ji’s passing. Her magical voice was the heartbeat of Indian cinema for decades and touched millions of hearts. She leaves behind a legacy that will live on for generations and will always be remembered with respect and love. My deepest… pic.twitter.com/U81F2NBBeD
Like so many of us, I grew up listening to Asha ji. Her voice inspired me and awed me in equal measure. There was something magical about it, the way it could hold so many emotions at once with such ease. As an actor, I have always admired how effortlessly she could bring a song… pic.twitter.com/wddy5dnKvF