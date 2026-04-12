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'Her voice lives on': Indian film industry mourn Asha Bhosle's death

Malini said she shared a deep emotional bond with Bhosle and found it hard to believe that someone so full of life was gone.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 10:08 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 10:08 IST
India NewsEntertainment Newsfilm industryAsha Bhosle

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