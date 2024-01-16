Here's how to update KYC for FasTags to avoid blacklisting after January 31

In order to avoid blacklisting of your FasTags, here's what you need to do:

1. Visit fastag.ihmcl.com and once you spot the Log In box at the top of the page, use your mobile number to generate a One Time Password, or enter your registered cell no and the password to log in.

2. Once you have landed on the homepage, go to the 'My Profile' section which is on the left top. This section will show the current status of your FasTag and whether or not the KYC is updated.

3. Navigate through the 'My Profile' page where you have to click on the sub-section titled 'KYC' next to the 'Profile' section. Once you click on 'KYC' a window showing the 'Customer Type' will appear, wherein you will get further instructions to update the required fields.

4. On the page that follows, going by your details as mentioned in the address proofs, fill in the boxes, and submit a passport size photo. Here is where you will also have to submit your address proofs and valid identity proofs.

5. On the next page, you will be asked to confirm whether the details and documents you submitted are authentic. Follow the instructions, and remember to also have the below documents with you while you fill the aforementioned details.

a. KYC documents as per the category under which your vehicle is considered.

b. Registration certificate of the vehicle for which you are updating the KYC on your FasTag.

c. Driver's license and documents including PAN and Aadhar card.

The PIB release has further clarified that "FASTag users must also comply with ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ and discard all the earlier issued FASTags through their respective banks. Only the latest FASTag account shall remain active as previous tags will be deactivated/blacklisted after 31st January 2024. For further assistance or queries, FASTag users can reach out to nearest toll plazas or toll-free customer care number of their respective issuer banks."