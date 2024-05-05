Here's why Rahul Gandhi always wears a white T-shirt

New Delhi: Why does Rahul Gandhi always wear a white T-shirt? The Congress leader has not one but two reasons -- it conveys "transparency" and "simplicity".

Gandhi answers several such light-hearted questions in a more than two-minute video released by the Congress on its social media channels.

In the video captioned 'A day campaigning in Karnataka. Some light rapid fire questions and some very illustrious company', Gandhi also talks about his take on the importance of ideology.

"In my view, you cannot go as a large organisation towards power without a clear understanding of the ideology. We have to convince the people of our ideology which is pro-poor, pro-women, plural, treating everybody equally," he says.

"So the fight at an organisational level, at a national level, is always about ideology,"asserts Gandhi.