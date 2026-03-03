<p>The second edition of the Oberoi Concours d’Elegance at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udaipur">Udaipur </a>concluded with some of the world’s most extraordinary automobiles earning top honours for their authenticity, craftsmanship and historical significance. Held at 'The Oberoi Udaivilas' against the backdrop of Lake Pichola, the three-day celebration placed special emphasis on originality and preservation.</p><p>Among the standout winners was a pre-war Rolls-Royce from the “Pre-War Classics – <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rolls-royce">Rolls-Royce</a>” class, recognised for its impeccable restoration standards and remarkable provenance linked to India’s royal motoring legacy. The judges praised the car’s originality, period-correct detailing and mechanical integrity, noting how it exemplified the enduring engineering excellence that has defined the marque for over a century.</p><p>In the “Cars of the Maharajahs – Jodhpur” category, a regal coach built masterpiece claimed top honours. Its bespoke bodywork and documented royal ownership made it a powerful symbol of India’s unique automotive patronage. The jury highlighted the vehicle’s rarity and the meticulous care taken to preserve its heritage, making it a living artefact rather than a static display piece.</p>.<p>The Phantom retrospective also drew admiration, with a meticulously maintained Rolls-Royce Phantom recognised for showcasing a century of design evolution. Its combination of elegance, technical innovation and flawless presentation underscored why the Phantom nameplate remains iconic.</p><p>Chief Judge Sandra Button and the international jury commended the overall standard of entries, emphasising authenticity and historical accuracy as decisive factors. Ultimately, the winning cars stood out not only for their beauty, but for the stories they carried, of craftsmanship, royal patronage and engineering brilliance.</p>