He's a disciplined man...: Kharge's jibe at Modi's 'disruptive MPs' barb

Modi, ahead of the start of the Budget Session had said "Those habitual of creating disturbances, those who disrobe democratic values, all such honourable MPs must certainly introspect in this last session of Parliament of what they have done in the last ten years."

In the Winter Session of the Parliament, a total of 146 Opposition MPs had been suspended, mostly for demanding that Home Minister Amit Shah address the Houses over the security breach that took place on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

Kharge's 'Constitutional' jibe at Modi comes at a time when the Congress is alleging that BJP's Chandigarh mayoral win was not a fair one.

BJP managed to beat an AAP-Congress combine, which has been criticised by both the I.N.D.I.A. bloc allies. AAP noted that the win was worrisome and indicative of what the BJP might do if it sensed defeat in the Lok Sabha elections that are around the corner.

Today, Congress leader Pawan Bansal told ANI "... They are kleptomaniacs. If any decision goes against them, they do everything they can to turn things around and get things in their favour... Is this their Ram Rajya?"