He's a disciplined man...: Kharge's jibe at Modi's 'disruptive MPs' barb

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'disruptive MPs' jibe, said that "He is a disciplined man who follows the rules and the Constitution. His advice should be followed."
Modi, ahead of the start of the Budget Session had said "Those habitual of creating disturbances, those who disrobe democratic values, all such honourable MPs must certainly introspect in this last session of Parliament of what they have done in the last ten years."
In the Winter Session of the Parliament, a total of 146 Opposition MPs had been suspended, mostly for demanding that Home Minister Amit Shah address the Houses over the security breach that took place on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.
Kharge's 'Constitutional' jibe at Modi comes at a time when the Congress is alleging that BJP's Chandigarh mayoral win was not a fair one.
BJP managed to beat an AAP-Congress combine, which has been criticised by both the I.N.D.I.A. bloc allies. AAP noted that the win was worrisome and indicative of what the BJP might do if it sensed defeat in the Lok Sabha elections that are around the corner.
Today, Congress leader Pawan Bansal told ANI "... They are kleptomaniacs. If any decision goes against them, they do everything they can to turn things around and get things in their favour... Is this their Ram Rajya?"
Declaring the presiding officer's actions a "crime", the Congress leader also said that an FIR would be filed.
Both AAP and Congress councillors are already protesting the mayoral election results in Chandigarh.
Modi's attack and Kharge's repartee comes at a time when the I.N.D.I.A bloc is finding itself on the backfoot. BJP's win in Chandigarh was just one of the many blows to the alliance in recent times, which also includes Nitish Kumar switching sides to the NDA and Mamata Banerjee and Bhagwant Mann walking away from any possible seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha in Bengal and Punjab.
Rahul Gandhi also possibly faces police action in Assam over his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
However, the grand old party remains in the fight. A source speaking to ANI said that seat-sharing talks in Bengal are on hold with both TMC and Congress considering proposals.
In Uttar Pradesh, 13 seats have been identified for the Congress but the final decision will only be taken after the Congress and Samajwadi Party hold talks, the source added.
Meanwhile in Delhi, the source noted that seat-sharing talks are on track with AAP and Congress working on a 4-3 formula.