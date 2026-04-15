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'He's crazy': Himanta Biswa Sarma on Rahul Gandhi alleging Assam CM misused state power to harass opponents

The Assam chief minister also said that Rahul Gandhi 'is not God'.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 12:43 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 12:43 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAssamIndia PoliticsHimanta Biswa Sarma

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