'Hiding behind religion': Pawan Khera slams de-notification of Army buffer zone in Ayodhya after land parcels 'bought by Adani, Ramdev'

As per The Print, all these land pockets were bought in the Majha Jamthara area which is located right next to the Army land reserved for practice where commercial activities had been prohibited for safety reasons.

However, on May 30, 2024, the state government reportedly de-notified this entire village months after these deals were made. When a land is notified, even though private individuals can possess/buy/sell them, their use is limited. In case a land is de-notified by the government, they open up for commercial construction.

“It has been decided to de-notify a total of 2,211 acres of land from Plot number 1 to 398 of Village Majha Jamthara of Ayodhya Sadar Tehsil of District Ayodhya,” The Print quoted a notification.

The publication quoted sources as saying that the land was de-notified from the perspective of “development”.

As per another official, the land had been notified several years ago, despite which many people had been living there and influential people had bought land in Majha Jamthara because it is a "prime property."

Meanwhile, a senior army official told the publication that their practice had "significantly reduced" because of the increase in the number of flights in the area.

It has also been alleged that the land is now going to be used by the government to build a temple museum in the area.