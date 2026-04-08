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High lead levels found in soil near battery recycling units in several parts of India: Study

The analysis, 'Soiled with Lead: from Battery Recycling,' was carried out by Toxics Link, an environmental research and advocacy organisation.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 08:51 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 08:51 IST
India NewsenvironmentbatterySoilLead

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