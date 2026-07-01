High-level committee on demographic changes to visit states, UTs to get 'first hand ground level' understanding

<p>New Delhi: The High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes (HLCDC) headed by Justice (retired) Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar will visit various states and union territories as well as interact with central ministries to derive a "first hand ground level" understanding of the issue.</p><p>This was conveyed to Home Minister Amit Shah when the panel members met him here on Wednesday to brief him about the progress in the work it has made since its constitution on May 26. The other members are retired IAS officer Durga Shankar Mishra, former IPS officer Balaji Srivastava, economist Shamika Ravi, the Census Commissioner and Joint Secretary (Foreigners-I) in the Ministry of Home Affairs.</p>.Amit Shah directs committee on demographic change to study border districts.<p>An official statement said the committee would soon visit various states and union territories to get the first hand ground level details from the respective governments and interact with various central ministries “to receive feedback on subjects related to demographic changes”. </p><p>A detailed questionnaire has been prepared to receive relevant information from states and union territories in advance to make subsequent visits "more meaningful and interactive", it said. </p><p>The panel is tasked with scientifically assessing the demographic changes due to "illegal immigration and other abnormal reasons", analyse their causes, and recommend appropriate policy, legislative and administrative measures.</p><p>Shah directed Home Secretary Govind Mohan to provide all possible assistance to the committee in its day-to-day working and also during their visits, as he urged the panel to provide its recommendation at the earliest. The committee was given a year to submit its report.</p><p>While announcing the setting up of the committee in May, Shah had said that demographic change is a “serious issue connected not only with our sovereignty, but also with national security, law and order, major changes in the social structure, and the protection of tribal society”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in his Independence Day speech in August 2025 announced plans to set up the panel.</p><p>As per an eight-point Terms of Reference, the committee is tasked to undertake an “extensive consideration of the challenges arising from demographic changes, including due to illegal immigration”, and analyse the “structural population changes at the level of religious or social communities, especially those diverging from uniform trends” among other things.</p><p>A gazette notification said demographic changes have been observed in certain regions of the country which are “not attributable to normal fertility or mortality trends” but are instead emerging due to “external abnormal factors such as illegal immigration, irregular population mobility, and administrative laxity”, leading to “extensive challenges”.</p><p>Although these changes are “most visibly concentrated in the border districts”, it said their impact has “extended beyond those areas, now affecting urban centres, industrial corridors, tribal regions, and other socially and economically sensitive areas”, impacting public service delivery, local governance, resource distribution, and social cohesion. </p>