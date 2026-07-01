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High-level committee on demographic changes to visit states, UTs to get 'first hand ground level' understanding

A detailed questionnaire has been prepared to receive relevant information from states and union territories in advance to make subsequent visits "more meaningful and interactive".
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 12:41 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 12:41 IST
India NewsAmit Shah

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