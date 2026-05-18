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High-level inquiry committee set up to probe fire in Rajdhani Express: Railway Board

The Board stated that the committee will conduct a detailed examination of the causes of the incident, technical aspects and safety parameters so as to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 01:56 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 01:56 IST
India NewsRailwaysFireRajdhani Express

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