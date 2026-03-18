<p>New Delhi: High-resolution cameras installed in a Vande Bharat train, as well as AI technology, helped authorities catch the culprits who threw stones at the train in the Muzaffarnagar area of Uttar Pradesh, Railway Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashwini-vaishnaw">Ashwini Vaishnaw</a> told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The minister said that Vande Bharat trains are fitted with many safety features, including an anti-climbing feature that prevents one coach from climbing onto another.</p>.Cabinet approves extension of Jal Jeevan Mission till December 2028: Ashwini Vaishnaw.<p>While mentioning the safety features in response to queries during Question Hour, Vaishnaw referred to the high-resolution cameras in the trains and the incident in Muzaffarnagar.</p>.<p>"(Vande Bharat) trains are fitted with high-resolution cameras. In a recent incident in the Muzaffarnagar area, we could catch the culprits who were throwing stones on a Vande Bharat train just with a very small picture of a person captured on the camera, and by using some AI technologies, which helped us reach exactly the house where the person was residing," the minister said. </p>