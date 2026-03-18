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High-resolution cameras, AI helped track culprits who threw stones at Vande Bharat train: Vaishnaw

While mentioning the safety features in response to queries during Question Hour, Vaishnaw referred to the high-resolution cameras in the trains and the incident in Muzaffarnagar.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:08 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 09:08 IST
India NewsAshwini VaishnawVande BharatArtificial Intelligencehigh-resolution CCTV cameras

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