High-rise near INS Shikra: Bombay High Court raps Navy over lapse, intelligence failure

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Commanding Officer of INS Shikra seeking to halt the project, citing significant security risks to the sensitive military installation.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 10:59 IST
Published 20 February 2026, 10:59 IST
India NewsIndian NavyBombay High Court

