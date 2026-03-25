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High-stakes Assembly elections in four States a litmus test for Congress

The party appears to see winning prospects, though a tough one, only in Kerala while Assam, where it is in direct contest with the BJP, seems to be an uphill task
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 03:03 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 03:03 IST
India NewsCongressIndiaIndia PoliticsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026Assam Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

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