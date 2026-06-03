Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

High voter turnout show people's trust in poll process: CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Delhi's IIIDEM

The two-day conference held on June 3 and 4 aims to discuss global best practices and innovations for media in electoral campaigns.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 14:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 June 2026, 14:10 IST
India NewsElection CommissionGyanesh Kumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us