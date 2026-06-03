High voter turnout show people's trust in poll process: CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Delhi's IIIDEM

<p>Following a record-breaking turnout in the five recent state Assembly elections, Chief Election Commissioner <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gyanesh-kumar">Gyanesh Kumar</a> on Wednesday stated that the participation reflected the trust of citizens in the electoral process.</p>.<p>Speaking at an international conference on ‘Global Best Practices for Media in Electoral Campaigns’ at India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM)<strong> </strong>in New Delhi, the CEC said that the Election Commission undertakes training of grassroots field functionaries, including BLOs and BLAs, to ensure a seamless connect with more than 100 crore electors.</p>.Karnataka: EC notifies Rajya Sabha, Council polls; voting on June 18.<p>The two-day conference held on June 3 and 4 aims to discuss global best practices and innovations for media in electoral campaigns.</p><p>Organised by CEO Delhi in association with IIIDEM, seeks to develop practitioner-oriented global knowledge resources across various dimensions of election management, with a view to contributing to the final thematic report envisaged under the Delhi Declaration adopted on January 23 at the ‘India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management’.</p>.<p>Assembly elections held recently in five states/UTs witnessed an overall upward trend in voter participation, with West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry recording their highest-ever turnout since 1951, EC data showed.</p><p><em><strong>(With PTI inputs)</strong></em></p>