Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Higher conviction in cases after full implementation of new criminal laws: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was referring to the three new criminal laws — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 07:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 07:23 IST
India NewsAmit ShahDelhiCriminal Laws

Follow us on :

Follow Us