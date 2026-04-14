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Highways ministry revises fee structure for overloading of trucks

The ministry said overloading will be determined using certified weight measurement devices installed at the fee plaza.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 16:35 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 16:35 IST
India NewsTruckMinistry of Road Transport and Highways

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