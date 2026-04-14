<p>The Road Transport Ministry has revised the fee structure for the overloading of trucks, under which vehicles found carrying excess load on national highways will be charged based on the percentage of overloading.</p><p>The amended rules will be effective from April 15, 2026.</p>.No cash at highway toll plazas from April 10: Transport ministry.<p>According to the ministry, no overboard fee will be charged for up to 10 per cent of excess load.</p><p>"Over 10 per cent and up to 40 per cent excess load, fee charged at 2 times the base rate," it said, adding that above 40 per cent, the fee is charged at 4 times the base rate.</p><p>The ministry said overloading will be determined using certified weight measurement devices installed at the fee plaza.</p><p>"In cases where weighment facilities are not available at fee plazas, no overload fee shall be levied," it added.</p><p>The Ministry also said overloading fees will be collected through FASTag only.</p>