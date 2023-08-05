Himachal Pradesh: Hattees celebrate as President gives nod to Bill according ST status to community

Members of the Hattee community sang songs and danced to folk music to celebrate their long-awaited SC status. Lok Sabha passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, on December 16 last year and Rajya Sabha passed it on July 26 this year.



