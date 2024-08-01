Home
19 missing after cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla

The regional Met office had issued an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, for Thursday.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 August 2024, 03:25 IST

Shimla's Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap said on Thursday that 19 people are missing after a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, ANI reported.

He also said that the SDRF team has left for the spot.

The regional Met office had issued an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, in isolated places of all Himachal Pradesh districts, for Thursday.

The weather office also warned of the possibility of landslides and flash floods in vulnerable areas of Kullu, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla and Kinnaur districts and damage to plantations and standing crops, vulnerable structures and kutcha houses due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

More to follow...

Published 01 August 2024, 03:25 IST
