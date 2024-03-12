20 people injured in stray dog attack in Himachal's Bilaspur

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh): Twenty people were injured after being attacked by a stray dog in Ghumarwin area here, an official said on Tuesday.

Municipal Council Ghumarwin President Rita Sehgal said the dog would suddenly pounce on the people passing by and bite them.

The incident occurred on Monday night when a stray dog bit several people within the span of a few hours near Gandhi Chowk in the Ghumarwin market.

The injured were sent for treatment at a local hospital and have been administered anti-rabies vaccines, Sehgal added.

However, this is not an isolated incident.

According to the civil hospital authorities, dog attack incidents have increased in the past few days.

People are coming to the hospital every day with dog bites and are being given anti-rabies vaccines, they said.