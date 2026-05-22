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Homeindiahimachal pradesh

2025 landslide in Shimla Act of God, NHAI tells NGT, rejects compensation claim for damage to agricultural land

In response to the plea, the NGT had sought replies from the authorities.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 09:53 IST
India NewsShimlaLandslideHimachal PradeshNHAI

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