27 held for 'liquor' party at private hotel in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP): Around 27 people, mostly youngsters, were arrested for partying at a private hotel here where liquor service was not allowed, police on Monday said.

Following a tip off that a party was going on at a hotel in Matansiddh here last night where service of liquor was not allowed, the police carried out a raid and caught all those inside indulging in drinking, they said.

However, the son of a former minister who was among those partying left the spot as someone switched off the light but his name finds mention in the police report.