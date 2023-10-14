Home
himachal pradesh

3 killed after vehicle falls into gorge in Dehradun

Three people from Himachal Pradesh died after their jeep skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Chakrata here, police said on Saturday.
Last Updated 14 October 2023, 10:36 IST

Follow Us

Dehradun: Three people from Himachal Pradesh died after their jeep skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Chakrata here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the accident took place in Patan area when the vehicle coming from Shimla towards Vikas Nagar went out of control and fell into a gorge.

Police and State Disaster Response Force reached the spot and recovered three bodies trapped in the vehicle, they said.

Those killed have been identified as jeep driver Rakesh Kumar (26), Surjit Singh (35) and Shyam Singh (48).

The three victims were residents of Tikri village in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla.

(Published 14 October 2023, 10:36 IST)
India NewsDehradunAccidentHimachal Pradesh

