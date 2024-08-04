87 roads shut in Himachal Pradesh following heavy rain, MeT sounds yellow alert for 5 days

Shimla: A total of 87 roads are closed in Himachal Pradesh due to incidents of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in the past five days.

The local meteorological office has issued a yellow alert of heavy showers, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh till August 8 (Thursday).

Of the roads closed for vehicular traffic, 30 are shut in Kullu, 25 in Mandi, 14 in Lahaul and Spiti, nine in Shimla, seven in Kangra, and two in Kinnaur district, according to the state emergency operation centre.