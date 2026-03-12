Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Available stock of commercial LPG being supplied to priority sectors in Himachal: Indian Oil

According to the officials, commercial cylinders are being supplied to hospitals and educational institutions from the dealers' available stock.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 09:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 09:24 IST
India NewsLPGOilIndian Oil Corporation

Follow us on :

Follow Us