Become job creators, not job seekers: Himachal Governor to youths

<p>Shimla: Vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 can only be achieved when villages, farmers, youths and women play an active role in the country's development, said Himachal Pradesh Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kavinder-gupta">Kavinder Gupta</a> on Saturday.</p>.<p>Speaking at the Annual Lecture on 'Bharat 2047: The Resolve of a Developed India', organised by the Panchanad Shodh Sansthan Adhyayan Kendra in Shimla, the Governor said a strong rural economy, modern farming, skill development and entrepreneurship are essential for building an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).</p>.AI will power India's journey to developed nation by 2047: Dharmendra Pradhan.<p>He said when India celebrates 100 years of Independence in 2047, the aim is not only to become economically strong but also to be an inclusive, self-reliant and innovative nation that upholds human values.</p>.<p>He said the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a national mission involving all 140 crore Indians.</p>.<p>Speaking about India's digital transformation, he said the country's digital model has become an example for the world. Addressing young people, the Governor said Himachal Pradesh has great talent and potential.</p>.<p>He stressed the need to provide quality education, modern skills and opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship.</p>.Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke joins youth in Jantar Mantar protest .<p>He encouraged the youth to become job creators rather than job seekers and to use their talents to solve social challenges.</p>.<p>He said India's development depends not only on government policies but also on the energy, knowledge, character and patriotism of its young people. </p>