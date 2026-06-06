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Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Become job creators, not job seekers: Himachal Governor to youths

Kavinder Gupta said India's development depends not only on government policies but also on the energy, knowledge, character and patriotism of its young people.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 13:21 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 13:21 IST
India NewsHimachal PradeshyouthsKavinder Gupta

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