Behind Congress's Himachal crisis, political feud between CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu & the late Virbhadra Singh

In 2022, Congress secured victory in Himachal Pradesh, winning 40 out of 68 seats, marking a significant turnaround after facing consecutive defeats against the BJP and regional parties in state elections.

Although not a major state, the victory boosted the morale of the grand old party, which had seen its numbers dwindle after two successive national elections.

However, fourteen months later, the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is facing instability after six of its MLAs cross-voted in favour of a BJP candidate during the Rajya Sabha elections. While the crisis has subsided, the state unit remains in disarray.

The root cause of this embarrassing loss and rebellion traces back to the simmering conflict between Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the family of the late Virbhadra Singh, a six-time chief minister of the state.