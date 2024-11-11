Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

BJP govt wasted crores of rupees on investors' meet in Himachal, alleges chief parliamentary secretary

Sanjay Awasthi also claimed that the amount promised by Finance Commission for various projects have not been released yet.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 17:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 17:19 IST
India NewsBJPCongressHimachal PradeshIndian politcs

Follow us on :

Follow Us