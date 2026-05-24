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Homeindiahimachal pradesh

BJP relieves 28 office-bearers for joining fray for zila parishad polls against party candidates

The results for gram panchayats, pradhans and up-pradhans would be announced on the day of polling, while those for panchayat samiti and zila parishad members would be announced on May 31.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 16:09 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 16:09 IST
India NewsBJPHimachal Pradesh

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