BJP will legally examine derogatory remarks by Cong leader on Kangana Ranaut: Jai Ram Thakur

Congress leaders Shrinate and H S Ahir have kicked up a huge political row with derogatory comments on Ranaut and Mandi posted on their social media handles.

“BJP is legally examining the matter and moving towards registration of a case in this regard,” Thakur said.

"It is unfortunate that being a woman herself, the Congress spokesperson has made such remarks against another woman and now she is trying to retract by saying that someone has used her other account,” Thakur said.

Earlier, in her clarification, Shrinate had said that many people have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts, and someone from them made the inappropriate post.

"As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me, also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened," she had said.

"The People of Himachal and especially Mandi would not spare the Congress and the party would have to face consequences not only in Mandi but in the entire state and other parts of the country in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” he said.