BJP wins three of four Himachal civic bodies; Congress retains Palampur

<p>Shimla: In a major jolt to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>, the BJP won Mandi, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharamshala">Dharamshala</a> and Solan municipal corporation elections, while the ruling party managed to retain its mandate in the Palampur civic body.</p>.<p>The elections to the four urban local bodies were held on May 17, and the results were declared on Sunday.</p>.<p>The BJP retained the Mandi Municipal Corporation and wrested the Dharamshala and Solan Municipal Corporations from Congress.</p>.<p>Polling was held for a total of 63 seats, and the BJP and Congress bagged 37 and 23 seats respectively in the contest. Three seats went to Independent candidates. Elections were not held in Mandi's Behna ward as no candidate remained in the fray.</p>.<p>The BJP won 12 seats in Mandi, Congress won only one seat, while one seat went to an Independent candidate.</p>.<p>In Solan, where pollsters were predicting a tough contest, the BJP managed to win 10 out of 17 seats, followed by Congress with six seats, and one seat was bagged by an Independent.</p>.Congress takes solace in bypoll wins after complete rout in Bihar elections.<p>In the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation, BJP won 11 seats, Congress won five seats, while one seat went to an Independent.</p>.<p>The Congress emerged victorious in Palampur, retaking control by winning 11 out of 15 wards, while the BJP scored victory in four seats.</p>.<p>Polling was held for 17 wards in Dharamshala and Solan Municipal Corporations each and 15 wards of Mandi and Palampur.</p>.<p>The highest polling of 68.97 per cent was recorded in Palampur, followed by 66.78 per cent in Mandi, 60.01 per cent in Dharamshala and 58.32 per cent in Solan.</p>.<p>Addressing the media, BJP state president Rajiv Bindal said the results from the four urban local bodies clearly indicate that the people of the state have completely rejected the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.</p>.<p>These elections have proved to be a "public referendum" against the state government's "anti-people policies", wherein the public has expressed its confidence in favour of the BJP, he added.</p>