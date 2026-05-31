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Homeindiahimachal pradesh

BJP wins three of four Himachal civic bodies; Congress retains Palampur

The BJP retained the Mandi Municipal Corporation and wrested the Dharamshala and Solan Municipal Corporations from Congress.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 14:11 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 14:11 IST
India NewsBJPCongressHimachal Pradeshcivic polls

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