BJP's Kangana Ranaut targets Tejasvi Surya mistaking him for Tejashwi Yadav

"Bigde hue shehzadon ke ek party hai, chahe woh Rahul Gandhi ho jayen, jinhe chand mein aalo ugane ho; Tejasvi Surya ho jayen, jo apni gunda-gardi karte hai, machli uchal uchal ke khate hai (There is a party of spoiled princes like Rahul Gandhi who wants to grow potatoes on the moon or Tejasvi Surya who does hooliganism and shows off while eating fish)...," she had said, after which several netizens poked fun at her on social media.