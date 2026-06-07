Can't take drug addict's statements seriously: Himachal CM Sukhu on allegations against govt, Congress

<p>Shimla: Amid the spate of allegations by former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee vice president Neeraj Bharti against the state government, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said a "drug addict's" statements should not be taken seriously.</p>.<p>Bharti, who is the son of state Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, on Thursday submitted his resignation from the post of the vice president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), citing the working style and administrative functioning of the government. He has since raised multiple allegations, including "irregularities" in the processing of contractors' payments under the Sukhu-led government.</p>.BJP taking out anger on Congress MLAs, hiding failures: Bhupinder Hooda after FIR in rattle incident.<p>Talking to reporters here, Sukhu said "Koi masla nahin hai, nashedi aadmi koi statement kabhi de de toh us par kya masla hai. Un ki statement ko seriously nahin lena chaihya (It's not an issue; if a drug addict makes a statement, what does it matter? Their statements should not be taken seriously)." The state Congress has expelled Bharti for six years over anti-party activities.</p>.<p>Minister Kumar also said he disapproves of the claims made by his son and that the allegations are tantamount to indiscipline and damage the party and the government.</p>.<p>Such allegations don't help in elevating one's political stature, he added.</p>.<p>Causing embarrassment to the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, Bharti wrote several posts on his Facebook account from Thursday to Saturday and levelled a series of accusations against the functioning of government.</p>.Punjab: BJP, AAP slam Congress over Navjot Kaur's 'Rs 500 crore for CM's chair' remark.<p>Alleging irregularities in processing contractors' payments in the state, he said, "One does not know when the transfer process begins or when it ends... To add to it, there is no trace of the DOs (demi-official letters) that are sent." He also claimed that five briefcases full of currency are collected monthly, with two kept locally and three sent to leaders in Delhi. </p><p>He further took a jibe at Sukhu for taking a private Alto on the Budget day while allegedly using luxury vehicles for the rest of the year. He also claimed that five briefcases full of currency are collected with two kept locally and three sent to leaders in Delhi.</p>.<p>Accusing the chief minister of settling scores with supporters and well wishers of six-time chief minister late Virbhadra Singh, Bharti further claimed that Sukhu is not capable and Congress will get only four out of 64 seats in the upcoming assembly polls scheduled later in 2027.</p>.<p>He further said he was upset because the government has let down the hardworking, resilient and dedicated Congress workers who fought against all odds and played a pivotal role in establishing the Congress government. </p>