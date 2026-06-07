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Can't take drug addict's statements seriously: Himachal CM Sukhu on allegations against govt, Congress

Sukhu said, "If a drug addict makes a statement, what does it matter? Their statements should not be taken seriously."
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 15:05 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 15:05 IST
India NewsHimachal PradeshSukhvinder Singh Sukhudrug addict

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