Car falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 2 killed

PTI
Last Updated : 03 August 2024, 11:37 IST

Hamirpur (HP): Two people, including a soldier, were killed after their car fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge near the Dudhla curve here in Himachal Pradesh early Saturday, officials said.

The cause of the accident, which happened in the Sujanpur Tira subdivision, is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Prashant Kumar (21) and Gaurav Kumar (25), the soldier, were residents of nearby Thati Rihala and Thati Khairian villages, the officials said.

Gaurav, who was in the army, had tied the nuptial knot just 10 days back, they said.

The officials said a case has been registered under sections 281 (driving or riding on a public way so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life,etc.) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Published 03 August 2024, 11:37 IST
