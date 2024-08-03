Car falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 2 killed

Hamirpur (HP): Two people, including a soldier, were killed after their car fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge near the Dudhla curve here in Himachal Pradesh early Saturday, officials said.

The cause of the accident, which happened in the Sujanpur Tira subdivision, is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Prashant Kumar (21) and Gaurav Kumar (25), the soldier, were residents of nearby Thati Rihala and Thati Khairian villages, the officials said.