Car plunges into deep gorge in Himchal's Shimla, 3 dead

According to police, the accident took place around 2:00 am on Sarahan-Pulbahal Link Road in Chopal. The driver lost control of the vehicle, it skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 10:31 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 10:31 IST
India NewsHimachal Pradesh

