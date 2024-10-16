Car plunges into deep gorge in Himchal's Shimla, 3 dead

<p>Shimla: Three people were killed after their car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge here in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as Prikshit Bharti (28), Vinod Kumar (32) and Mukesh (32), they said.</p>.<p>According to police, the accident took place around 2:00 am on Sarahan-Pulbahal Link Road in Chopal. The driver lost control of the vehicle, it skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge.</p>.Road crash in Shimla leaves two dead.<p>All three passengers of the car died on the spot, police said. Some locals saw the bodies in the morning and informed the police.</p>.<p>A police team from Chopal reached the spot and took out the bodies from the gorge with the help of locals. The bodies were sent for postmortem.</p>.<p>Further investigation in the matter is underway, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said.</p>