Cloudburst: House collapses in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur, five of family feared trapped under debris

Rescue teams on Thursday recovered the bodies of two out of five members of a family who were trapped under the debris of a house that collapsed after water gushed into a village in Sirmaur district following a cloudburst.

The cloudburst occurred in the Poanta Sahib area of the district on Wednesday night, officials said on Thursday, adding that water entered several houses in Malagi Dadiyat village. So far, three houses have been reported damaged.

One of these houses collapsed and five members of a family were feared trapped under its debris, the officials said, adding that two bodies have been recovered. The deceased were identified as Kuldeep (62) and Nitish (10).