CM Sukhu calls rebels 'black serpents', also makes placatory moves as Himachal crisis simmers

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said he gave the go-ahead to minister Vikramaditya Singh to meet the rebels who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls, in what appeared to be a placatory gesture even as he called the same six MLAs “black serpents”.

Vikramaditya Singh, who is the son of the party’s state unit president Pratibha Singh, was also scheduled to meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi as the crisis in the Himachal Congress simmered.

In another possible move to pacify the disgruntled section in the party’s state unit, Sukhu appointed Rampur MLA Nand Lal chairman of 7th State Finance Commission with the status of a cabinet minister.

The MLA picked for the post is considered close to Vikramaditya Singh and Pratibha Singh. She reiterated Friday her grouse that party workers were ignored by Sukhu after the Congress came to power in the state over a year back.

Six Congress MLAs triggered the Himachal crisis this week when they voted for BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha election for the lone seat from the state.

The MLAs voting for the Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi failed to make it past the half-way mark in 68-member House.

Later, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania disqualified the six from the assembly after the Congress complained that they had kept away from voting on the state budget despite a party whip. Fifteen BJP MLAs were suspended over a ruckus in the House.

Amid the crisis, Vikramaditya Singh announced his resignation from the cabinet but softened his stand later after a meeting with the Congress observers, who were scrambled to the Shimla by the party’s central leadership.