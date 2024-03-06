Cong removes HP leader from party secretary's post amid stepped up efforts to end rebellion in state

New Delhi/Shimla: The Congress has stepped up efforts to set its house in order in Himachal Pradesh and is holding parleys with senior ministers of the state where its government was on the edge after six party MLAs switched sides and helped the BJP nominee win the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state.

The party on Wednesday removed former minister Sudhir Sharma, who was among the six rebel MLAs who were later disqualified for defying party whip on the state budget, from the post of AICC Secretary with immediate effect.

Sharma is a senior leader from Dharamshala and a former Himachal Pradesh minister.

In a release, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said party president Mallikarjun Kharge has removed Sharma from the post of secretary with immediate effect.

Sharma responded in a Facebook post saying, "I have been relieved as if all the burden was on my shoulders.... One who does not need anything is Shehanshah."

In another post, he quoted the Bhagwad Gita which said, "Suffering injustice is as much a crime as committing it" and asserted that the decisions taken by them are based on it.

He also said that he will continue to remain dedicated to the state of Himachal Pradesh and its people.

Senior party legislator Rajinder Rana also announced his resignation from the post of working president of Himachal Congress.