Congress-led Himachal govt doing nothing to help victims: Kangana Ranaut in disaster-hit Samej village

"Yeh dil dehla deni wali trasadi hai' (it is a heart-wrenching tragedy). People have lost all their family members, including children. They are terrified and in trauma. I would request the state government to provide immediate relief (financial assistance) to the affected families," Ranaut, who interacted with the flashflood victims in Samej in Rampur subdivision, said.

The BJP MP from Mandi also demanded a special inquiry into allocation of funds by the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government to the flood-affected families last year.