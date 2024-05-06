Congress names 2 more candidates for Himachal Pradesh Assembly bypolls

The six rebel Congress MLAs -- Thakur, Lakhanpal, Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur), Sudhir Sharma (Dharamshala), Chetanya Sharma (Gagret) and Devinder Kumar Bhutto (Kutlehar) -- were disqualified for defying a party whip to be present in the Vidhan Sabha and vote in favour of the government during the cut motions and budget.