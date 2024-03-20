Congress not getting candidates in Himachal, big leaders avoiding contest: Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla: Hours after Himachal Pradesh Congress chief and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh announced that she has decided not to contest the Lok Sabha elections as the ground situation was "not favourable", Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said the Congress is not getting candidates and every big leader is avoiding the elections.

In a statement issued here, Thakur said the big leaders of all opposition parties, including the Congress, are shying away from entering the fray and even the sitting MPs are not willing to contest.

Impressed by the people-friendly policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, big and powerful leaders from across the country today want to join the BJP and many senior leaders have openly expressed their inability to contest the elections by making some excuse or the other, he said.