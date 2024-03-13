Congress rebel demands white paper from Himachal CM on jobs to youth in 14 months

Hamirpur/Shimla: Accusing the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of not giving jobs to the youth, the party's rebel leader Rajinder Rana on Wednesday sought a white paper on employment given in the past 14 months.

"We repeatedly asked you to declare the results of examinations already held but instead of giving jobs to the youth, as promised in the Congress guarantees (five lakh jobs to youth), we were humiliated and step-motherly treatment was meted out to our assembly constituencies," he said in a Facebook post, content of which was also forwarded to the media persons.

Rana, who has been disqualified by the Assembly Speaker as an MLA, shot to limelight after defeating former BJP chief minister P K Dhumal in 2017 assembly polls.