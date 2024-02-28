Congress vows to halt 'Operation Lotus' in Himachal, says won't hesitate to take 'tough steps'

The BJP cannot take away the mandate of the people of Himachal Pradesh through its 'Operation Lotus' and the Congress will take all steps necessary to protect it, Ramesh said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief J P Nadda were rejected by the voters of the hill state in the last assembly elections.

Ramesh said the Congress president has spoken to the observers and AICC in-charge for the state Rajeev Shukla and has asked them to speak to all MLAs, including those who are disgruntled, and submit a comprehensive report to him soon. The future course of action will be decided after that, he said.

"The Congress will not hesitate to take some tough steps as the party is our priority and we will not let people's mandate be betrayed in Himachal Pradesh," Ramesh told reporters.

"We cannot lose the mandate through the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' as only the people of the state can take it back," Ramesh asserted, adding that the BJP has done so earlier in Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Maharashtra.

"Individual's interests are not important, the party is supreme and so is the people's mandate," he said.

The Congress rebels are seeking to install a person of their choice as the new chief minister of the state. Earlier in the day, former chief minister Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh resigned as a minister and said he was pained to take this step out of frustration and humiliation.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a post on X, said in a democracy, the general public has the right to choose the government of their choice.

The people of Himachal used this right and formed the Congress government with a clear majority, she claimed.

"But BJP wants to crush this right of the people of Himachal by misusing the money power, power of agencies and power of the Centre. The way the BJP is using government security and machinery for this purpose is unprecedented in the history of the country. If a party with 25 MLAs is challenging the majority of 43 MLAs, then it clearly means that it is dependent on horse-trading of representatives," she said.