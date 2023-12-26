JOIN US
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Covid JN.1 variant: Himachal health dept issues advisory to district units

People with symptoms of cold, fever or cough are advised to take a Covid test, Una CMO Dr Sanjeev Kumar said on Tuesday, while urging masses in the state to wear masks.
Last Updated 26 December 2023, 09:49 IST

Hamirpur/Una (Himachal Pradesh): Following the detection of Covid-19 variant JN.1 in the country, Himachal Pradesh's health department has issued an advisory to the chief medical officers in the state to test patients with Covid-like symptoms and take necessary precautions, officials said.

People with symptoms of cold, fever or cough are advised to take a Covid test, Una CMO Dr Sanjeev Kumar said on Tuesday. He also urged people to wear masks.

In cases of respiratory diseases like influenza, cough, cold, sore throat, runny nose, headache and fever, all patients should get an RT-PCR test done immediately, doctors said.

India has recorded 69 cases of Covid JN.1 variant, as per official sources.

