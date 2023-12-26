Covid JN.1 variant: Himachal health dept issues advisory to district units

Hamirpur/Una (Himachal Pradesh): Following the detection of Covid-19 variant JN.1 in the country, Himachal Pradesh's health department has issued an advisory to the chief medical officers in the state to test patients with Covid-like symptoms and take necessary precautions, officials said.

People with symptoms of cold, fever or cough are advised to take a Covid test, Una CMO Dr Sanjeev Kumar said on Tuesday. He also urged people to wear masks.