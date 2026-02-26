<p>The high-voltage drama with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/himachal-pradesh">Himachal </a>police "detaining" a 20-member <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi </a>police team extended into the early hours of Thursday, even after the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) granted transit remand for three Youth Congress activists arrested in connection with the "shirtless protest" at the AI Summit to New Delhi.</p><p>On Wednesday, the Himachal Pradesh police registered a kidnapping case against Delhi police personnel and "detained" their vehicles at the Shogi border near Shimla. This occurred while they were en route to the national capital with the three <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/youth-congress">Youth Congress</a> members in custody.</p><p>The three accused, along with the members of the Delhi police, were taken to the residence of ACJM II Ekansh Kapil at 1.30 am after undergoing medical examinations at the Deendyal Upadhyay Zonal Hospital in Shimla late Wednesday night. Afterwards, they resumed their journey.</p>.'Shirtless' protest: 3 more held in Shimla; being brought to Delhi on transit remand.<p>However, early Thursday morning, the Delhi police team was detained again at Kanlog. The police team was instructed to return to the national capital with the accused, along with a few additional police personnel, while the remaining members were asked to stay behind and cooperate with the investigation into the kidnapping case against them.</p>.<p>The Shimla police also asked the Delhi team to hand over the copy of the digital evidence they possessed, which had allegedly been gathered when they picked up the activists at Rohru.</p><p>The Delhi police insisted that the safety of the three accused was their responsibility and that they would not leave any of their members behind. They later continued their movement towards Shoghi.</p><p>At the Shoghi border, however, the Delhi team was detained yet again by the Shimla police at 4 am.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Shimla police barricaded a vehicle belonging to the Delhi police, which is believed to contain CCTV camera footage and other evidence. The Delhi police stated that this vehicle holds digital evidence, accompanying documents, and arms.</p><p>During the standoff, the Shimla police sought the keys to the barricaded vehicle, but the Delhi police team refused to hand them over.</p>.Police denies permission for Delhi Youth Congress protest at Jantar Mantar amid AI Summit row.<p>A personnel from the Delhi police informed the Shimla police that a seizure memo had been provided and that the relevant documents were shown to the ACJM, based on which they were granted transit remand.</p><p>The Delhi police stated that they received 18 hours of transit remand, of which 4.5 hours have already elapsed.</p><p>Both the Delhi and Shimla police teams declined to comment to the media. <em>PTI</em> reported that information about the standoff was gathered based on what its reporter at the scene observed and heard.</p> <p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>