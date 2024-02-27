Democracy would be destroyed if BJP keeps bringing down elected govts: Kharge on Himachal RS poll result

"If the government breaks an elected government, what democracy is it. It has happened earlier in Karnataka, Manipur, Goa. When they do not get elected, they take measures, intimidate them and break the government. Is this democracy?" Kharge asked at a summit hosted by the TV9 Network.

"Why they are doing this, I fail to understand. If they continue to do this, they will end democracy and demolish democracy and put the Constitution aside," the Congress president said, adding that if they do such things by 'force', then this cannot continue like this in the country.