Development goals can only be achieved if environment is protected, says Himachal governor

Shukla was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the fourth Confederation of Indian Industry Power Conclave on the theme 'Making Himachal Pradesh the Capital of Green and Clean Energy.'

He said, 'We cannot make development if we continue to exploit nature and do not preserve the environment.'

Himachal Pradesh faced the consequences of tinkering with the environment during the recent rain-triggered disasters and both the government and hydropower developers must ponder over it and ensure that the environment is not disturbed, he added.