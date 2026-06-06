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Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Dharamshala region jolted by multiple earthquakes; no damage reported

The earthquake originated at a depth of 22.5 kilometres and the brief tremor was felt across Kangra, Chamba and adjoining districts.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 07:00 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 07:00 IST
India NewsEarthquakesHimachal Pradesh

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