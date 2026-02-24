Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Dog runs away with amputated human leg near AIMSS, hospital issues notice to sanitation workers

The amputated limb was properly packed in a biomedical waste bag and stored in the Biomedical Waste complex at AIMSS for disposal.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 15:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 15:59 IST
India NewsHimachal PradeshDogsanitation workers

Follow us on :

Follow Us