Drone Didi: IIT Mandi training women to become 'kisan drone operators'

Shashi Bala, a beneficiary of the programme, said, "I have a background in B.Sc (Agriculture) and have been seeking a different and exciting career path in agriculture. I have learned a few skills so far in this programme such as drone applications, maintenance, DGCA guidelines, agri-drone applications, business skills, and soft skills."

Komal Thakur, another beneficiary, said, "As an electrical engineer from a farmer's family, I wanted to learn about pesticide spraying for our tomato and apple crops which we grow in our village. The Drone Didi programme has been a great help, allowing me to learn this technology without any financial burden. Learning about drone applications, regulations, and business skills has been enriching."

The IIT team also presented the initiative before President Droupadi Murmu at an event in New Delhi last month.