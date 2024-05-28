Fire engulfs forest area in Shimla; 991 incidents reported this summers

Shimla/ Hamirpur: Himachal Pradesh has witnessed 991 forest fire incidents since the onset of summers with two incidents of forest fires reported in Shimla and Hamirpur district on Tuesday, officials said.

A massive fire broke out in a forest in Shimla’s Tutikandi area around 11.30 am and reached a government building, officials said. No casualties have been reported so far.

In Hamirpur, the drinking water supply in the town was disrupted as the main pump house was damaged in a forest fire, they said.